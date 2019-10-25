 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. 309 OG

309 OG

by Nature's Grace and Wellness

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Nature's Grace and Wellness Cannabis Flower 309 OG

About this product

309 OG is an indica dominant cross between Grimace OG and OG Kush. This unique phenotype was carefully selected by NGW and gets its name from the local 309 area code. The true OG heritage of this strain shines through with great benefits for insomnia, stress and pain. Switch up your indica of choice with this new bud on the block.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Joenzn

Ive had over an ounce of shake of 309 from Natures Grace and Wellness. I am 34 with anxiety a history of life and avascular necrosis in my femur or two arthritis tbi post concussion nerve damage all disc damage all over. I would have to say for indica it is awesome!! Nice sweet mellow can put you to sleep can lift you up can make you social. Helps bring the pain to more of an ease.l, this is a great all around. I highly reccommend this one as well as the "MOJO" by NGW. Thank you all at the company for helping bring the aid and makeing things a little more possible when the drs and the pharmasuticals wouldn't or just flat out refused. I will happily wlbe a future customer for years to come !!!

ldybug369

Just picked up a super eighth of 309 OG. Very smooth and tasty. Sweet mellow buzz.

About this brand

Nature's Grace and Wellness Logo
Family owned medical cannabis cultivator and processor located in Illinois. Nature’s Grace and Wellness is owned and operated by the O’Hern Family. The O’Herns are 5th generation farmers and run O’Hern Stock Farms in Western Illinois. The Spoon River Valley area is their home and they are passionate about improving the livelihood, health, and wellness of not only their families but their fellow friends and neighbors. Parents, Kelley and Larry O’Hern have four sons who all have strong backgrounds in agriculture and are deeply rooted in the growth and achievements of the family business. Throughout their family history, they have been heavily involved in agriculture through the production of grain and livestock. The family has been recognized both locally and nationally for their commitment to sustainable, safe and responsible agriculture. Their inspiration for this project began with the desire to help their family members, whom suffer from medical conditions of which access to medical cannabis could benefit. This personal connection to the benefits of the medical cannabis movement, the desire to help others, and their passion for agriculture compelled them to seek a role in Illinois’ Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program (“Pilot Program”). In the end, they are agriculture people. The sustainable, responsible and safe cultivation of medical cannabis is a natural extension of their family operations and the goals they have set out for the future of their community.