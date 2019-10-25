Joenzn
Ive had over an ounce of shake of 309 from Natures Grace and Wellness. I am 34 with anxiety a history of life and avascular necrosis in my femur or two arthritis tbi post concussion nerve damage all disc damage all over. I would have to say for indica it is awesome!! Nice sweet mellow can put you to sleep can lift you up can make you social. Helps bring the pain to more of an ease.l, this is a great all around. I highly reccommend this one as well as the "MOJO" by NGW. Thank you all at the company for helping bring the aid and makeing things a little more possible when the drs and the pharmasuticals wouldn't or just flat out refused. I will happily wlbe a future customer for years to come !!!