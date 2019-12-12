gatorheads
on December 12th, 2019
Everything they said was Trrrrrruuuuue!
Skywalker is a heavy indica hybrid; a cross between the strains: Blueberry and Mazar I Sharif. Skywalker’s earthy sweet aroma will leave patients satisfied when it takes them to another universe, as promised by its name. Body effects and heavily sedative qualities make Skywalker a great option for patients experiencing pain or insomnia. Skywalker’s beneficial qualities have been used to treat neuropathic pain, severe body pains, appetite problems, and sleep deprivation.
on December 12th, 2019
on December 6th, 2019
You WILL EAT EVERYTHING. You will not be productive. That said, You will feel great. I give it a 5 for beauty, taste, and a great SUPER RELAXED feeling..felt no anxiety; however, it dropped my blood pressure to nothing. Like 70/30 something But hey... blood pressure rx. Right here. Microdose for hypertension. I had already taken my lisinopril that morning and found myself sweating, dizzy, and a little worried i might die when i tried to Chong down. Sooooo...take easy if youre a newb or even totally not a newb or have blood pressure fluctuations. Again... Great for loss of appetite.. :))
on June 11th, 2019
Had some Skywalker OG yesterday and it really lives up to its name. Stuff made me have a dream while I was already dreaming. Very potent stuff but it pulls nicely on a joint or bong and it won't leave you coughing. I'll give it a solid 9/10.