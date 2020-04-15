 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
ONYCD

by Nature's Heritage

5.03
Nature's Heritage Cannabis Flower ONYCD

Cannabinoids

THC
25.5%
CBD
--
$345.00

About this product

ONYCD by Nature's Heritage

3 customer reviews

5.03

Scottabrams83

This is a desert island strain for me. Great for all day use but most will probably wanna hold off until the evening because it is STRONG! For me, it is an amazing hybrid buzz.

Red_Anarchist

Smell : Pine, get a hint of Diesel smell with it too, very good smell of citrus too Smoke : Tastes like diesel on the inhale, still get a good hint of pine . After about 2-3 hits you can start to feel it, not for the beginners unless they wanna go to sleep lol

csouder

I HIGHly recommend this if you're looking for a nice high quality flower that will relax you both mentally and physically but still allow you to go about your evening. Wouldn't recommend for daytime use.

About this brand

Nature's Heritage Logo
Nature's Heritage