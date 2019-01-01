About this product

The Olive Oil & Arnica Roll-On contains 200mg CBD derived from full-spectrum hemp distillate formulated in a blend of organic olive oil and organic arnica flowers. Arnica-based oils are ideal to massage into the skin after exercise or strenuous physical activity, providing soothing relief to muscles and joints. Rollerball application. Organically-cultivated Colorado grown hemp Bottle contains 200mg CBD .33 fl. oz. (10mL) Ingredients: Organic extra virgin olive oil, organic arnica flowers and hemp distillate.