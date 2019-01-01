 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Olive Oil & Arnica Flower Roll-On

by Nectar CBD

About this product

The Olive Oil & Arnica Roll-On contains 200mg CBD derived from full-spectrum hemp distillate formulated in a blend of organic olive oil and organic arnica flowers. Arnica-based oils are ideal to massage into the skin after exercise or strenuous physical activity, providing soothing relief to muscles and joints. Rollerball application. Organically-cultivated Colorado grown hemp Bottle contains 200mg CBD .33 fl. oz. (10mL) Ingredients: Organic extra virgin olive oil, organic arnica flowers and hemp distillate.

About this brand

Nectar CBD Logo
Refined CBD-rich hemp distillate products utilizing organic ingredients handcrafted in sunny Colorado.