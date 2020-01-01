About this product

Flavor-filled infused frozen treat. A great choice if you need to stabilize your mood, reduce stress or alleviate pain. We always strive to create the best tasting products with the most accurate dosage, and our Cherry Icicles are no exception. Juicy berry and cherry flavor, followed by a relaxing high. Recommended for anyone who desires the potent effects of an Indica, but does not feel the urge to smoke. Our infused Icicles are available in 10mg doses. Icicles are Vegan!