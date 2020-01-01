 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cherry Icicle 10mg

by Nectar

Nectar Edibles Frozen Cherry Icicle 10mg

Flavor-filled infused frozen treat. A great choice if you need to stabilize your mood, reduce stress or alleviate pain. We always strive to create the best tasting products with the most accurate dosage, and our Cherry Icicles are no exception. Juicy berry and cherry flavor, followed by a relaxing high. Recommended for anyone who desires the potent effects of an Indica, but does not feel the urge to smoke. Our infused Icicles are available in 10mg doses. Icicles are Vegan!

About this brand

Nectar helps repopulate honeybee hives in North America. We have released a line of indoor growroom eyewear that we've developed for over a year.