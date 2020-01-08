Tsunami Glass Microscope Rig
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A pocket-sized version of the classic Nectar Collector. Three pieces allow for easy cleaning and transport. Small, portable, and still water diffused and spillproof.
on January 8th, 2020
Awesome
on December 29th, 2019
The mini nc is my favorite. Perfect for use on or two people
on October 9th, 2018
Love Nectar collectors one of the most efficient tools there is for Dabbing. This thing will collect all your spent concentrates making it easy to reuse for cooking or any other secondary usage you can think of. Can't recommend this Nectar Collector more! Love it!