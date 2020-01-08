 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Collector Mini

by Nectar Collector

A pocket-sized version of the classic Nectar Collector. Three pieces allow for easy cleaning and transport. Small, portable, and still water diffused and spillproof.

Edewalk

The mini nc is my favorite. Perfect for use on or two people

yam_gram

Love Nectar collectors one of the most efficient tools there is for Dabbing. This thing will collect all your spent concentrates making it easy to reuse for cooking or any other secondary usage you can think of. Can't recommend this Nectar Collector more! Love it!

Here at Nectar Collector we are committed to bringing you the best vertical vaporizers and accessories in the world. As the creators of this genre of vaping it is our mission to define the cutting edge of vertical vaporizing tools and techniques.