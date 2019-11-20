StrollingLoudly
Quality and Nectar Farms are synonymous. Another great strain, a nice gas smelling product.
We specialize in small batch, connoisseur style strains, with the aim of providing Arizona patients with the highest quality flower in the state. Our flower is cultivated focusing on enhanced terpene production, thus ensuring each strain lives up to its fullest potential offering our patients the most medicinal value.
