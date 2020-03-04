smitdog
on March 4th, 2020
I have loved this Flower from the first time I tried it ! I call my Dispensaries and request Chronic Thunder. I Love your Flower 💨💨💨👍
We specialize in small batch, connoisseur style strains, with the aim of providing Arizona patients with the highest quality flower in the state. Our flower is cultivated focusing on enhanced terpene production, thus ensuring each strain lives up to its fullest potential offering our patients the most medicinal value.
on February 2nd, 2020
Best strain for me after decades of trying to find the perfect medical level strain. Never stop growing Chronic Thunder!!!! I bought up all they had at the one dispensary who has it in Arizona.
on November 18th, 2019
Great flower, it was cured well. Nice smell, Nice high. No complaints.
Chronic Thunder is an indica strain bred by Barney’s Farm that offers full-body effects alongside a funky diesel and spicy pepper aroma. Save this heavy-hitter for a day in which you find your to-do list blank, because this indica will have you stuck in a comfortable place for a while. With moderate levels of CBD, Chronic Thunder is preferred for resolving insomnia, pain, and upset stomachs.