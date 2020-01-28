Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
We specialize in small batch, connoisseur style strains, with the aim of providing Arizona patients with the highest quality flower in the state. Our flower is cultivated focusing on enhanced terpene production, thus ensuring each strain lives up to its fullest potential offering our patients the most medicinal value.
on January 28th, 2020
Do-si-do is my go to strain. So when I saw this I couldn’t resist but try. And it didn’t disappoint. Helped out with my all over joint issues that come with fibro. But definitely again one I used before bed.
on December 5th, 2019
Alright. The do-si came out pretty nice but I was expecting a little more from this guy/gal. Flavor was ok, smell was nice (from the Do-si).