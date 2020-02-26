 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Garlicane

by AZ Nectar Farms

5.03
AZ Nectar Farms Cannabis Flower Garlicane

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

We specialize in small batch, connoisseur style strains, with the aim of providing Arizona patients with the highest quality flower in the state. Our flower is cultivated focusing on enhanced terpene production, thus ensuring each strain lives up to its fullest potential offering our patients the most medicinal value.

3 customer reviews

nancela

Excellent sleepytime strain. Only wish it was easier to find.

StrollingLoudly

Wonderful! The GMO comes out wonderful in this strain. Pungent and a go to for sure!

Violet2024

Just got an 8th of this from White Mountain. Nice, sticky and frosty buds with a savory taste. One of my new favorites.

About this brand

We are a premium small batch, boutique style grow specializing in exotic strains.