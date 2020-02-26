nancela
We specialize in small batch, connoisseur style strains, with the aim of providing Arizona patients with the highest quality flower in the state. Our flower is cultivated focusing on enhanced terpene production, thus ensuring each strain lives up to its fullest potential offering our patients the most medicinal value.
on February 26th, 2020
Excellent sleepytime strain. Only wish it was easier to find.
on November 20th, 2019
Wonderful! The GMO comes out wonderful in this strain. Pungent and a go to for sure!
on November 19th, 2019
Just got an 8th of this from White Mountain. Nice, sticky and frosty buds with a savory taste. One of my new favorites.