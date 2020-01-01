About this product

Our full spectrum distillate Nectar cartridges are made using 100% authentic cannabis terpenes. We produce our own distillate using only premium flower. Using our patented method, we capture the original cannabis terpenes during distillation and reintroduce them back into our cartridges. The result: our cartridges taste like flower without the the carcinogens. Try one of our strain specific cartridges and taste the difference.