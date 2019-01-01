About this product

Strawberry Lemonade 600mg Strawberry Lemonade cartridge - Total Cannabinoids: 75.4% Think warm summer days and the perfect, refreshing beach breeze. This flavor will take you there. With every inhale you will get the tangy taste of fresh lemons and on the exhale you will taste the sweet notes of fresh strawberries! This is Nectar's inaugural product, aligning with the company's inception. We are proud to share this with you. We hope you enjoy! We use 100% solventless extract in combination with organic terpenes and natural flavors. We never use propylene glycol, artificial flavoring or any fillers like MCT in our products. We never use propylene glycol, artificial flavoring or any fillers like MCT in our products. Our Oil: Nectar cannabis oil is extracted using state-of-the-art, supercritical CO2 technology. Post production, the raw oils are gently refined using a technique known as crystallization to remove unwanted plant lipids and waxes. Our Premium Tanks: 1. The atomizer loads the oil from a bottom feed, Ensuring every last drop is consumable. 2. No wick. Our cartridges use a ceramic coil system and a standard 510-thread fitting. 3. Our ceramic mouthpiece is designed for an ergonomic fit, optimal airflow and enjoyable mouthfeel.