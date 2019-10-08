 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. GG #4

GG #4

by Nelson and Company Organics

Skip to Reviews
4.73
Nelson and Company Organics Cannabis Flower GG #4
Nelson and Company Organics Cannabis Flower GG #4

About this product

This is the real deal GG #4 as verified by Phylos Biosience. Lime green, sticky, and sparkling with trichomes, this strain is a cross of Sour Dubb x Chem Sis x Chocolate Diesel. GG #4 has a pungent earthy, piney flavor.

3 customer reviews

4.73

write a review

LakeFrontLife

Potent creeper that I use for bedtime and evening chronic pain. Good one.

Abbypa3

Amazing feeling and taste. This is definitely the deal. I am able to eat before 11:00 PM. It took my anxiety away. Will definitely purchase again.

About this strain

Original Glue

Original Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

Nelson and Company Organics Logo
We are passionately committed to growing the highest quality cannabis. With over 20 years of growing experience, we use only organic ingredients to cultivate our flower. We take the time to properly dry and cure our cannabis to ensure flavorful, smooth smoke with a proper burn.