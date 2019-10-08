LakeFrontLife
on October 8th, 2019
Potent creeper that I use for bedtime and evening chronic pain. Good one.
This is the real deal GG #4 as verified by Phylos Biosience. Lime green, sticky, and sparkling with trichomes, this strain is a cross of Sour Dubb x Chem Sis x Chocolate Diesel. GG #4 has a pungent earthy, piney flavor.
on August 16th, 2019
Excellent strain
on November 6th, 2018
Amazing feeling and taste. This is definitely the deal. I am able to eat before 11:00 PM. It took my anxiety away. Will definitely purchase again.
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).