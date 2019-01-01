About this product
This one’s been around for a long time. Pure Kush (OG Kush) has a heavy couch lock stone to her and smells of a kush funk with a hint of lemon.
Clear your schedule because Pure Kush is one potent indica. A longtime favorite for pain relief, this strain will leave you feeling heavily sedated. Pure Kush’s strength begins with a signature kush aroma that is extremely pungent and skunky. Its head-heavy sensations may be complemented by a relaxing body feeling, giving Pure Kush its reputation as a powerful medical strain.