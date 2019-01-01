About this product
Stardawg is a cross between Tres Dawg and Chemdawg 4. This smooth smoking sativa provides an uplifting, happy buzz with flavors tasting of skunk and chem.
About this brand
Nelson and Company Organics
We are passionately committed to growing the highest quality cannabis. With over 20 years of growing experience, we use only organic ingredients to cultivate our flower. We take the time to properly dry and cure our cannabis to ensure flavorful, smooth smoke with a proper burn.