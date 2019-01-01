 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Stardawg

by Nelson and Company Organics

Stardawg is a cross between Tres Dawg and Chemdawg 4. This smooth smoking sativa provides an uplifting, happy buzz with flavors tasting of skunk and chem.

We are passionately committed to growing the highest quality cannabis. With over 20 years of growing experience, we use only organic ingredients to cultivate our flower. We take the time to properly dry and cure our cannabis to ensure flavorful, smooth smoke with a proper burn.