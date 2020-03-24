 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strawberry Lemonade Shatter

by Neutron Genetics

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Inhale the tangy tart flavors of Neutron Genetics Strawberry Lemonade Shatter. Like a tall glass of lemonade, the refreshing citrus, and strawberry flavors fade into a fruity aroma, filling the air with tropical Cali vibes. Enjoy the creative cerebral high that develops into full-body euphoria.

2 customer reviews

teddyg36

This stuff is amazing. I got it from eaze, and at first I thought it was a bit hard and weird, but the first hit sent me flying. It's a really smooth high and really good for gaming. Can't wait to try some more of your stuff.

Saskie80

Some great stuff right here. I always get to coughing really bad in it, but it’s some really potent stuff. Good head high. I get pretty creative on this stuff

from Neutron Geneticson March 9th, 2020

Thank you! Glad you enjoyed it. It is definitely potent, but glad to hear it gave you a great high too!!

About this strain

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing. 

About this brand

Pioneers of cannabis extracts, pushing the boundaries of science with art to create concentrates that will make you blast off to outer space and beyond. One of the oldest concentrate brands in the industry, Neutron specializes in highly potent products and heavily infused pre-rolls. Maybe you can’t ride a spaceship, but Neutron can take you there.