Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Inhale the tangy tart flavors of Neutron Genetics Strawberry Lemonade Shatter. Like a tall glass of lemonade, the refreshing citrus, and strawberry flavors fade into a fruity aroma, filling the air with tropical Cali vibes. Enjoy the creative cerebral high that develops into full-body euphoria.
on March 24th, 2020
This stuff is amazing. I got it from eaze, and at first I thought it was a bit hard and weird, but the first hit sent me flying. It's a really smooth high and really good for gaming. Can't wait to try some more of your stuff.
on February 12th, 2020
Some great stuff right here. I always get to coughing really bad in it, but it’s some really potent stuff. Good head high. I get pretty creative on this stuff
Thank you! Glad you enjoyed it. It is definitely potent, but glad to hear it gave you a great high too!!
Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing.