DeeDee54
on May 6th, 2018
The Pain Cream is awesome! It works on arthritis and the pain of old injuries. Works quickly and for a decent amount of time.
This proprietary blend combines the anti-inflammatory properties of cannabis with a potent healing trio of menthol, arnica, and emu oil. Available in 2 sizes: 2oz (approx. 100mg THC) & 4oz (approx. 200mg THC).
