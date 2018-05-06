 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. RELIEF Extra Strength Pain Cream

RELIEF Extra Strength Pain Cream

by Trichomic

RELIEF Extra Strength Pain Cream

About this product

This proprietary blend combines the anti-inflammatory properties of cannabis with a potent healing trio of menthol, arnica, and emu oil. Available in 2 sizes: 2oz (approx. 100mg THC) & 4oz (approx. 200mg THC).

DeeDee54

The Pain Cream is awesome! It works on arthritis and the pain of old injuries. Works quickly and for a decent amount of time.

About this brand

THC-infused topicals made in Reno.