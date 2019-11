Emily_Rose on January 18th, 2019

I've been lucky enough to take New Highs CBD for about 3 months now. I have a bad back due to a herniated disc, so sometimes I have flare-ups of pain down my leg, especially while traveling (carrying heavy luggage!). New Highs has helped tremendously whenever my back/leg is bothering me and especially helped to let me get a good nights sleep when I'm having a flare up! I will most definitely keep this product in my regimen for years to come!