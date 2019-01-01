About this product
Our CBD is made from pure 99.6% industrial hemp. Our Balm is also made with Refined Coconut & Palm Kernal Oil.
CBDTimme - Vaportimme E-Juice Inc.
Our CBD is made using pure Crystaline 99.6% (Industrial Hemp grown in Kentucky.) The Crystals are boiled down in pure vegetable glycerine & a small amount of food flavoring. There are no chemicals added, making this the purest tincture on the market, with a great taste! Just call us at anytime for an order!