We are a family-run business rooted in Colorado. Over a period of five years we have worked with leaders in the industry and developed the knowledge to bring a more sophisticated cannabis experience to the marketplace. We have seen firsthand the lack of quality standards in some of Colorado’s largest cultivation facilities. Through these experiences we have designed a cleanroom facility to drastically reduce the possibility of pest or pathogen contact with our plants to near 0%. Additionally, our facility utilizes cutting edge, eco-friendly technology to limit our footprint on our environment.