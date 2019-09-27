Water Soluble - Grape - Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
on September 27th, 2019
I came across these little dram things one day at a local dispo, I was very weary about buying a 70$ tincture when the clerk informed me I could try the same CBD tincture in these little drams. they are 33mg per dose which is perfect for my daily consumption, I highly recommend