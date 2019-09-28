Water Soluble - Pina Colada - Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
CBD Dram - Vanilla Flavor 33mg by Nirvana CBD
on September 28th, 2019
I found these the other day through a friend of mine. I wasn’t sure about CBD and didn’t want to spend $50-80 to try it out right off the bat. This was great because it was a low cost for me to try a single dose to see if I liked it or not. To my excitement it worked really really well. I have a lot of anxiety during the day and have a hard time relaxing so this was a perfect on the go solution for me. Next time I’m just going to go ahead and buy the 1000mg Vanilla now that I know I like it. Highly recommend Nirvana CBD and their tinctures. I imagine the rest of them are just as good from what I hear.