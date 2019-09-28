 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Dram - Vanilla Flavor 33mg

by Nirvana CBD

$5.99MSRP

About this product

CBD Dram - Vanilla Flavor 33mg by Nirvana CBD

1 customer review

5.01

Whathappened11

I found these the other day through a friend of mine. I wasn’t sure about CBD and didn’t want to spend $50-80 to try it out right off the bat. This was great because it was a low cost for me to try a single dose to see if I liked it or not. To my excitement it worked really really well. I have a lot of anxiety during the day and have a hard time relaxing so this was a perfect on the go solution for me. Next time I’m just going to go ahead and buy the 1000mg Vanilla now that I know I like it. Highly recommend Nirvana CBD and their tinctures. I imagine the rest of them are just as good from what I hear.

About this brand

About Nirvana Nirvana CBD was founded in 2017 with an emphasis on honest core values. Yet, Nirvana CBD is more than just a product and far more than just a company, we are a team of talented individuals and a family who deeply care for the well-being of others. We aim to provide natural relaxation for consumers. Here at Nirvana CBD, we want to continue learning more about all the positive feedback we have been receiving from consumers. All of Nirvana CBD products are professionally formulated, lab tested by a third party and 0.0% THC. Nirvana extends its reach into this modern industry by explaining the importance of understanding the differences between Broad Spectrum and Full Spectrum using educational concepts. We place a strong emphasis on educating our consumers and keeping everyone well informed. Our products are grown in Colorado and Oregon and manufactured in California with the primary goal of providing our customers with an option for Natural Relaxation — Stress Less, Relax More Naturally.