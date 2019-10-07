Sour Diesel Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
We formulate our CBD Tinctures using top of the line CBD Distillate (with 0% THC) and terpenes. Our tinctures contain no THC. Active Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil (0% THC) Inactive Ingredients: Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT Oil), Natural Oil-Based Flavoring.
on October 7th, 2019
Hands down the best tincture I’ve tried! No bad after taste and works great to relax after a long day at work. Will definitely be trying the other products as well. Thanks Nirvana!
on August 7th, 2019
This peppermint is explosive. My body is still numb.
on August 6th, 2019
The Perfect Peppermint companion for any social occasion or deep slumber rest.