CBD Tincture - Strawberry - 1000mg

by Nirvana CBD

$84.99MSRP

About this product

Active Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil (0% THC) Inactive Ingredients: Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT Oil), Natural Oil-Based Flavoring.

HauxyLady

I am a fairly active person, form hiking, to playing sports, and working out. I was continuously popping pills for aches, pains, and even sleep. I started using the strawberry tincture twice a day, and have now cut out all the pills I was taking. I find myself getting into a deeper sleep and waking up completely refreshed. I cannot believe how much my quality of like has risen due to this product. Could not recommend this product more, you have to try it.

About this brand

About Nirvana Nirvana CBD was founded in 2017 with an emphasis on honest core values. Yet, Nirvana CBD is more than just a product and far more than just a company, we are a team of talented individuals and a family who deeply care for the well-being of others. We aim to provide natural relaxation for consumers. Here at Nirvana CBD, we want to continue learning more about all the positive feedback we have been receiving from consumers. All of Nirvana CBD products are professionally formulated, lab tested by a third party and 0.0% THC. Nirvana extends its reach into this modern industry by explaining the importance of understanding the differences between Broad Spectrum and Full Spectrum using educational concepts. We place a strong emphasis on educating our consumers and keeping everyone well informed. Our products are grown in Colorado and Oregon and manufactured in California with the primary goal of providing our customers with an option for Natural Relaxation — Stress Less, Relax More Naturally.