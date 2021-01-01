Glookies Platinum Live Resin 1g
About this product
Glookies Platinum Live Resin 1g by Nomad Extracts
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Nomad Extracts was created with one goal in mind: quality & consistency. Produced in a state-of-the-art laboratory with extensive quality control, Nomad sets the bar for quality extractions within Colorado. Nomad branded products include both cured/live resin, solventless extractions & ultra-refined cannabinoids through molecular distillation.
