Marionberry

by Private Reserve By Northwest Cannabis Solutions

1 customer review

Larise89

Very nice relaxing body and mellows the mind, no over thinking,but did give me the munchies. And helped with sleep.

About this strain

Marionberry Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Like the fruit it is named for, Marionberry Kush is a delicious hybrid bred by Heroes of the Farm. A well-balanced cross of Raspberry Kush and Space Queen that puts off a full spectrum of fruity flavors, Marionberry Kush closely resembles her genetic “sister” Cinderella 99. There are six main phenotypes of Marionberry that all show a range of fruit flavors like passionfruit and raspberry. The aroma is smooth, sweet, and earthy with a sour twist. The effects are pronounced and uplift the mind almost immediately and then slowly relax the body without putting you to sleep

About this brand

