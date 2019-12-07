Larise89
on December 7th, 2019
Very nice relaxing body and mellows the mind, no over thinking,but did give me the munchies. And helped with sleep.
Marionberry by Private Reserve By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
Like the fruit it is named for, Marionberry Kush is a delicious hybrid bred by Heroes of the Farm. A well-balanced cross of Raspberry Kush and Space Queen that puts off a full spectrum of fruity flavors, Marionberry Kush closely resembles her genetic “sister” Cinderella 99. There are six main phenotypes of Marionberry that all show a range of fruit flavors like passionfruit and raspberry. The aroma is smooth, sweet, and earthy with a sour twist. The effects are pronounced and uplift the mind almost immediately and then slowly relax the body without putting you to sleep.