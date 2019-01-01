What you see is what you get Bonjour, we're Nu. As in the French word meaning nude, naked, natural or more fittingly, au naturel. Our raison d’être – is to set free the power of therapeutic cannabis. Based in Portland, Nu is a proud member of the Oregon cannabis community and our local team takes great pride in providing high quality products and service to our community. Our team has deep roots with the cannabis plant. We believe in its ability to better people’s lives. Through innovative formulations, we produce exceptional products, au naturel. Grounded with a passion to help deliver a better quality of life for our employees, customers, families and community, Nu’s premium line of therapeutic cannabis infusions have been developed, formulated and carefully crafted by scientists and researchers. Our products are pure, natural, and sans pesticides and other harmful chemicals. By using the highest standards of cannabis processing and production, we deliver the cleanest, most reliable therapeutic cannabis products on the market. That’s the naked truth. As leaders in cannabis extraction and inventive formulations, Nu’s experienced team is proud to offer a variety of products to the Oregon marketplace, including: Alcohol free tinctures, Phoenix Tears capsules and Phoenix Tears variable dose plungers. From meticulous strain selection beginning at premier Oregon partner farms, and ethical processing and dosing in our state-of-the-art production facility, we care about what we deliver to our customers. We take pride in providing a better quality of life and that shows in the detail and care in every product. Only la crème de la crème will do.