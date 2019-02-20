calvin2345
on February 20th, 2019
-All natural, raw, with no additives or preservatives -Made from non-GMO hemp plants grown on select farms in Colorado, USA -100% Organic; NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers used Our CBD oil is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes. We strive to only deliver the highest grade products in their most pure and simple form.
on February 20th, 2019
on October 31st, 2018
Have tried a few brands and I didn't like this at all. First, it's a surprisingly small bottle. But the thing that really stopped me in my tracks is the very strong marijuana smell and taste. I couldn't bare to use it on a daily basis.
on September 6th, 2018
This was the first CBD I've tried. Didn't know Full Spectrum and Isolate were different things. I've tried several brands. When it comes to whole plant I prefer this one. Pure Isolate, I like Leafy Drops. NuLeaf, thank you :)