 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. 240mg Full Spectrum Organic CBD Oil

240mg Full Spectrum Organic CBD Oil

by NuLeaf Naturals

Skip to Reviews
4.34
NuLeaf Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 240mg Full Spectrum Organic CBD Oil

$38.50MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

-All natural, raw, with no additives or preservatives -Made from non-GMO hemp plants grown on select farms in Colorado, USA -100% Organic; NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers used Our CBD oil is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes. We strive to only deliver the highest grade products in their most pure and simple form.

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.34

write a review

DBMN

Have tried a few brands and I didn't like this at all. First, it's a surprisingly small bottle. But the thing that really stopped me in my tracks is the very strong marijuana smell and taste. I couldn't bare to use it on a daily basis.

J.Dax

This was the first CBD I've tried. Didn't know Full Spectrum and Isolate were different things. I've tried several brands. When it comes to whole plant I prefer this one. Pure Isolate, I like Leafy Drops. NuLeaf, thank you :)

About this brand

NuLeaf Naturals Logo
Our vision is to pave the way for a line of cannabinoid wellness products that promote a healthy body and mind. Our ultimate goal is to help people, and their loved ones, live a happier, healthier life.