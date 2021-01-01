About this product

New Enhanced Natural Premium Delta-8 THC Dropper Our Delta 8 Tincture contains the purest Delta 8 Distillate with terpenes and broad-spectrum hemp extract. For therapeutic benefits without the psychoactive effects of its cousin, Delta 9. This Delta 8 product is Hemp derived. We just made the best product even better! Enhancing the formulation and adding Full spectrum gives you the best of both worlds of Delta 8 and CBD. Getting the full entourage of the CBD and THC from the Full spectrum formulation, you’ll get the best relaxation that you could ask for. With the CBD added, the anxiety that you get and paranoia from the strong effects will not be a factor anymore. Perks: Relaxation Focus Clear head Natural Ingredients: Organic MCT oil and Delta 8 About Delta 8: Delta 8 is a powerful cousin to the infamous Delta 9. Both from the cannabis flower, Delta 8 is found in smaller compounds unlike Delta 9. Being found in the smaller compound comes with its own benefits. Very similar to each other, Delta 8 is more of a body sensation, primarily targeted for relaxation. Our delta 8 tincture contains the purest delta 8 distillate and terpenes. Unlike the psychoactive effects of delta 9 THC, you can get the therapeutic benefits of delta 8 THC with a milder buzz. Suggested Use: Measured with the dropper to the desired amount of Delta 8 tincture. Shake Well. Micro dose desired strength orally. Sublingual is very sedative so we suggest swallowing for full effects. Do not take while driving or operating machinery. Consult a doctor before using the product.