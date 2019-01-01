About this product

Our CBD oils are extracted from sustainable US-grown hemp cultivated under USDA farming practices utilizing proprietary technology to ensure the highest in purity & efficacy. 100% organic, Vegan, Gluten Free, Non GMO. No additives. Each serving of 250MG broad spectrum CBD Oil has 8 MG of CBD. Oil Tincture is a great sublingual option. It provides incredible full-spectrum hemp CBD oil in a form that is perfect for people always on the go.