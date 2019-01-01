 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by NutraCanna™

$32.00MSRP

About this product

Our CBD oils are extracted from sustainable US-grown hemp cultivated under USDA farming practices utilizing proprietary technology to ensure the highest in purity & efficacy. 100% organic, Vegan, Gluten Free, Non GMO. No additives. Each serving of 250MG broad spectrum CBD Oil has 8 MG of CBD. Oil Tincture is a great sublingual option. It provides incredible full-spectrum hemp CBD oil in a form that is perfect for people always on the go.

About this brand

At NutraCanna™, we are dedicated to supplying our customers with the highest quality of CBD-Infused Hemp Derived Natural Products and Nutraceuticals.