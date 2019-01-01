 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Topical Soothing Cream 175mg

CBD Topical Soothing Cream 175mg

by NutraCanna™

Write a review
NutraCanna™ Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Topical Soothing Cream 175mg

$47.00MSRP

About this product

This blend is pharmacist formulated to provide the maximum benefits of all its natural ingredients. The powerful combination of CBD, Arnica, and Menthol, provides a rapid cooling feeling, perfect for sore muscles and joints. This soothing muscle cream naturally provides temporary relief to tired or sore muscles, strains, overexertion, and inflamed joints.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

NutraCanna™ Logo
At NutraCanna™, we are dedicated to supplying our customers with the highest quality of CBD-Infused Hemp Derived Natural Products and Nutraceuticals.