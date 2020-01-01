 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strawberry Full Mind Vaporizer 0.5g

by Nuvata

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Creative minds will find that this blend widens the lens through which inspiration passes while providing an active boose to motivation. The refreshing strawberry taste will leave you feeling clear and rejuvenated. You will experience an uplifting sensation, due to the strong presence of the terpene caryophyllene. Simultaneously, limonene will engage your artistic instincts while being counterbalanced by myrcene and linalool which provide calming and relaxing effects. Potency Results: THC: 70.66%, CBD: 8.53% Prominent Terpenes: Caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, humulene, linalool

About this brand

Whether you’re looking for an aid to wellness and mindfulness or simply to add a little extra flavor to life, Nuvata’s premium vaporizers deliver cannabis that’s perfectly suited for your needs. Our process of combining cannabinoids and terpenoids, paired with our deep understanding of the ‘entourage effect’, allows us to create enhanced states of mind, body, and everywhere in between. Terpenoid research is the fascinating frontier of cannabis innovation, and through it, we can customize sensational effects to provide a personalized experience. Our premium vaporizers are fashionable, efficient, and inconspicuous so you can spend your time focused on the positive effects of cannabis, not the logistics of consumption and worries of stigmatization. They are ready to use at the point of reveal and optimized to seamlessly blend into your daily routine. Nuvata’s goal is to make it simple and easy for you to enjoy the wellness, mindfulness, and fun that cannabis can bring to life.