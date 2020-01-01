SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$50.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Creative minds will find that this blend widens the lens through which inspiration passes while providing an active boose to motivation. The refreshing strawberry taste will leave you feeling clear and rejuvenated. You will experience an uplifting sensation, due to the strong presence of the terpene caryophyllene. Simultaneously, limonene will engage your artistic instincts while being counterbalanced by myrcene and linalool which provide calming and relaxing effects. Potency Results: THC: 70.66%, CBD: 8.53% Prominent Terpenes: Caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, humulene, linalool
Be the first to review this product.