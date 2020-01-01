 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Glass Vape Cartridges (empty) - 1ml Capacity - Chrome

Our glass vape cartridges offer the next step up in both oil vapor quality from traditional plastic carts. They also work well with all 510 thread batteries up to 3.7 volts. We have customers constantly telling us how happy they are to have found a cartridge that works so well on a wide variety of battery voltage and doesn’t leak or burn out. This is indeed the right choice for most users looking to get a high quality hit with their current setup. The ability to choose the intake hole size means that you can get the exact cartridge that will work best with your oil thickness (viscosity). This tempered glass cartridge is available in a 1mL capacity tank available with hole sizes of .9mm for thinner CBD or essential oils and a hole size of 1.66mm for thicker oils and concentrates. Other holes sizes available in .5mm and .7 mm through custom orders – please call for details. Cartridges come in Chrome color. Wholesale orders available can be customized with your name and logo. This glass vape cartridge is also our most popular wholesale item as manufacturers need to know that they are getting the lowest failure rate possible. We stand behind that for both our costumers and business clients. Contact O2VAPE for wholesale support. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com Also available in a 0.5ml glass cartridge size.

O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.