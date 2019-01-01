 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Premium Buttonless 3.7V Oil Vape Pen Kit (5 Colors)

by O2VAPE

About this product

By popular demand, O2VAPE has released a Premium Kit featuring our award-winning Wickless Ceramic Cell Cartridge combined with our most popular lifetime warranty Buttonless 3.7 Volt Battery. We have perfectly matched the components in these kits. That means you don’t have to worry about the nasty burnt taste that you get with a battery that is too strong! It’s easy to operate with no buttons needed - just inhale while you take up to an 8 second draw. For those of you that like to know the numbers, the 510 thread battery runs at 3.7 volts & 350 mAh. The rugged coating means that this battery feels as smooth as it hits! If you haven’t used our wickless ceramic cartridges, then get ready for the future of oil vape cartridges! While everyone else has been catching up with the quality of our glass and ceramic vape cartridges, we have been continuing to perfect the puff with our cutting edge 510 thread ceramic vape cartridges. Each Premium Kit includes: - Our long-lasting 510 thread 3.7V Battery w/ 350 mAH that is the perfect mix of size and battery life - Our award-winning Ceramic Cell Cartridge (0.5ml) - Wickless and Coil-less design: your oil is heated directly from the ceramic element - "Auto draw" buttonless design is perfect for simple operation and minimal instructions - Compatible with your favorite 510 thread cartridges - Matched USB Charger - Car Charger Adapter - Stylish and Protective Sunglass style Case - Peace of mind from a Lifetime Battery Warranty Available in 5 Colors: Wood Grain, Stainless Steel, Rugged Gray, Rugged Black, Rose Gold Included Cartridge is available in 3 Colors: Chrome, Wood Grain, Rose Gold This is the pen for you if you are looking for three things 1. A stronger draw and a long life span. One charge will last you for days of frequent use and big draws. 2. The best battery for a ceramic, wickless, or glass 510 thread cartridge. 3. The last battery you will need to buy. Our Lifetime Warranty means that this could be the last battery you will ever need to buy! Get the Perfect Puff and the functionality that comes with a buttonless activated vape pen with the O2VAPE Buttonless Pen! For additional features and discrete concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

About this brand

O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.