Round Tip Ceramic Cartridges (Wickless) - For 3.7+ Volt

by O2VAPE

Get ready for the future of oil vape cartridges! While everyone else has been catching up with the quality of our glass and ceramic vape cartridges, we have been continuing to perfect the puff with our cutting edge 510 thread Ceramic Vape Cartridges. That’s right, now you can continue using O2VAPE’s great vape products while going 100% wickless. Now available in our 0.5ml Round Tip design! Worried about having to throw away a cartridge after a single use? Ceramic cartridges are wickless (no wick to burn out!) and have an internal coil that doesn’t touch your oil. That reduces residue and clogging which means you can fill these 2-3 times and still get a great taste and clean pull. Check out our guide on filling a vape cartridge and you’ll realize that the upgraded filling holes allows oil applicators to smoothly and easily fill without overflow or a sticky mess in the end. The wide open mouth allows precise filling, even with the thickest oils. Features: - Round Tip design - Internally heated ceramic element - Wickless and Coil-less design – your oil is heated directly from the ceramic element - Features a 1.66mm intake hole size for use with a wide range of oil thickness. - Available in 0.5ml capacity - Best cartridge available for 2-3 fills Available in Chrome color. **We don’t recommend using these cartridges with our Original Buttonless Pen model since they require a higher voltage to get to the perfect temperature for your oil. That means that you should screw this right on to the 510 thread of our 3.7 Volt Button Activated Vape Pen Battery, FLIP Vape Pen, Variable Voltage Pen or on to our Duo Wax and Oil Vape Pen. Then go ahead and rip the cleanest and smoothest tasting hit that you have experienced to date!** If you are looking for a few cartridges for personal use you can go ahead and buy right now. If you are looking for a larger number of cartridges for your business or brand, we can also work with you in producing the most dependable logo vape cartridges. Just contact us at our wholesale vape pen web page. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.