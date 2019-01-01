About this product

Dazzle your taste buds with 10 different flavors of OC Pharm Disposable Vape pens. Charged and ready to go, the CBD Disposable Vape pens (CBD Pens) are fused fragrant fruit flavors and offers up a variety of non-intoxicating cannabinoid relief. This sleek Vape pen locks the exceptional extract oil in a premium BB Tank and will last up to 250 hits.