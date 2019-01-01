 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Oil X Green

by Oil X Green

The Oil X Green Cannabis Extract System is a easy, safe and economical way to make hash oil and other marijuana concentrates at home. This is a closed loop system allowing you to capture your Pentane to be used again and again. Safer than BHO and far better for the environment. All you need is hot and cold water to process your extracts. Please visit our site and watch the short video. We also have a FAQ page to answer many common questions. Starting at $149.95 our system is the lowest priced THC extraction system on the market.

Make cannabis concentrates in your home. Environmentally green, safe, easy and affordable.