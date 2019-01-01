About this product

The Oil X Green Cannabis Extract System is a easy, safe and economical way to make hash oil and other marijuana concentrates at home. This is a closed loop system allowing you to capture your Pentane to be used again and again. Safer than BHO and far better for the environment. All you need is hot and cold water to process your extracts. Please visit our site and watch the short video. We also have a FAQ page to answer many common questions. Starting at $149.95 our system is the lowest priced THC extraction system on the market.