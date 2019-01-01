About this product
Citrusy, spicy, and tangy, our Grapefruit Sativa gives you a lift just when you need it. 10 mgs of THC plus our full-profile Grapefruit terps — enjoy!
About this brand
Olala
Yummy cannabis-infused sodas in 10 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg varietals, along with Co2-extracted, terpene-rich concentrates from the best farms in the state! Check us out at www.olalausa.com or Instagram @olala.usa. For adults 21 and over only; no sales outside WA State.