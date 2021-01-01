510 –– OG Kush (Indica) - 0.5g
About this product
With the push of a button, let the good times roll. Old Pal’s OG Kus sets the mood right to unwind, relax and shed any unwanted stresses from this thing we call life. The earthy, grounding notes will help promote rest to rejuvenate all your cosmic senses. Old Pal’s oil is extracted using hydrocarbon processes to deliver a clean, consistent and smooth smoke. Compatible with USB Universal Battery. Genetics: Hindu Kush and ChemDawg Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, Linalool, Mycerence Nose Notes: Sweet, Cake/Baked Goods, Earthy, Floral
About this brand
Old Pal
