Sour Diesel Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
$39.99MSRP
Old Skool Remedies NATURAL CBD VAPE CARTRIDGES. All natural proprietary blend vape extract. Organic USA grown hemp, CO2 Extraction. All natural cannabinoids and naturally occurring antioxidants and neuroprotectants. Approx. .5g CBD hemp extract per .5g serving | For health and wellness maintenance. Three natural blends available, DAYTIME - (SUNSET KUSH CBD) NIGHTTIME -(HAWAIIAN-H KUSH CBD) ANYTIME -(WOOKY-GS KUSH) *NO MCT!, NO VG!, NO PG!* ALL NATURAL TERPENE BASE BLENDS! We nurture each plant from seed to sale. The process begins on our US family farms, and ends at our FDA approved production facility. Before any batch leaves our facility, we test it to guarantee it meets our high standards. Each bottle of hemp oil we deliver is packed with the highest quality whole-plant extracts.
on December 10th, 2018
Not bad, but got tired of the taste after the first bottle.
on June 6th, 2017
I decided to give this a try, since I live in a state where weed is still illegal. I just started taking it yesterday and half already noticed some benefits... I have acid reflux and constipation this almost immediately got things moving better there. It has taken the edge off of my anxiety quite a bit, and usually I have really bad insomnia I take Seroquel for that, last night I took my second dose before bed and slept so good! I woke up feeling more energized, with next to zero anxiety. My only complaint is the price is kinda high, as long as I can afford it I will buy more!
Thank you for your review. We appreciate your feedback. Happy to hear that it is working out for you. Continue to support the fight for legalization, so that this amazing medicine can become readily available and more affordable. Blessings, Old Skool Remedies
