Old Skool Remedies Natural CBD Vape Cartridges (.5g) 300mg CBD

by Old Skool Remedies

4.52
$39.99MSRP

About this product

Old Skool Remedies NATURAL CBD VAPE CARTRIDGES. All natural proprietary blend vape extract. Organic USA grown hemp, CO2 Extraction. All natural cannabinoids and naturally occurring antioxidants and neuroprotectants. Approx. .5g CBD hemp extract per .5g serving | For health and wellness maintenance. Three natural blends available, DAYTIME - (SUNSET KUSH CBD) NIGHTTIME -(HAWAIIAN-H KUSH CBD) ANYTIME -(WOOKY-GS KUSH) *NO MCT!, NO VG!, NO PG!* ALL NATURAL TERPENE BASE BLENDS! We nurture each plant from seed to sale. The process begins on our US family farms, and ends at our FDA approved production facility. Before any batch leaves our facility, we test it to guarantee it meets our high standards. Each bottle of hemp oil we deliver is packed with the highest quality whole-plant extracts.

2 customer reviews

4.52

Riley_Ashworth

Not bad, but got tired of the taste after the first bottle.

blazin520

I decided to give this a try, since I live in a state where weed is still illegal. I just started taking it yesterday and half already noticed some benefits... I have acid reflux and constipation this almost immediately got things moving better there. It has taken the edge off of my anxiety quite a bit, and usually I have really bad insomnia I take Seroquel for that, last night I took my second dose before bed and slept so good! I woke up feeling more energized, with next to zero anxiety. My only complaint is the price is kinda ​high, as long as I can afford it I will buy more!

from Old Skool Remedieson July 19th, 2017

Thank you for your review. We appreciate your feedback. Happy to hear that it is working out for you. Continue to support the fight for legalization, so that this amazing medicine can become readily available and more affordable. Blessings, Old Skool Remedies

About this strain

CBD Shark

CBD Shark

CBD Shark is an 80/20 indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers an equal ratio of THC and CBD, a cannabinoid combination that helps patients treat an array of symptoms like pain, anxiety, and inflammation without the overly intoxicating effects induced by many high-THC strains. This clear-headed hybrid descends from a Shark Shock indica, but as for its second parent, we can only be sure that it was some high-CBD variety. Its aroma is comprised of sweet notes of fruit accented by subtle hints of garlic and herb.

About this brand

Old Skool Remedies Logo
Old Skool Remedies is a CBD-ONLY DISPENSARY, Specialty Shop/Storefront and Online Store. We not only offer a quality specific line of products, containing the best Industrial Hemp CBD products, but we ensure our customers that we only stock from our US grown farms that meet the guidelines of H.R. 525 U.S. Hemp Farming Bill. All of our products meet these set rules for hemp products and all contain less than 0.3% THC. We are very specific in the CBD products we formulate. Our partners are strictly from producers here in New Mexico and Colorado. Old Skool Remedies is dedicated to providing reliable research about the medical uses of cannabidiol (CBD) and other components of the cannabis plant. We provide educational services for the community by, physicians, researchers, patients, and industry professionals. Our mission is to provide the best quality products and information to all who are suffering, through the use of Hemp CBD and Whole Plant Cannabis medicine. We have been trained in the medicinal uses of CBD and Cannabis under the teaching ethics of Jorge Cervantes. We are certified in CBD-Cannabis products/production, Holistic Health, Herbalism, Horticulture, Safety and Regulations. Old Skool Remedies was the first CBD Specialty Shop in the state of New Mexico who emphasized, whole plant use with custom blending of natural and organic Native New Mexico Remedies. Our products are of the highest quality available, amazingly effective and do not contain THC. Our products are legal in all 50 states and meet the requirements of the HR525 Industrial Hemp Farming Act of 2015. CBD has been known to have many benefits, which include, acting as an anti-inflammatory, anticonvulsant, antioxidant, antiemetic, anxiolytic and antipsychotic agent, epilepsy, nausea, anxiety and schizophrenia, to name a few. These are just a few reasons why we are dedicated to sharing the holistic uses of CBD and medicinal cannabis. Old Skool Remedies is also a Wellness Advocate for Medical Cannabis in New Mexico. We provide Advocacy and Resources for MMJ patients and non-patients through our various resources, NMMCPA, NORML, The Realm of Caring, Americans for Safe Access, and Flowering Hope Foundation. We are excited and blessed to be on this amazing Hemp journey.