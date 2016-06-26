About this product

Old Skool Remedies NATURAL CBD VAPE CARTRIDGES. All natural proprietary blend vape extract. Organic USA grown hemp, CO2 Extraction. All natural cannabinoids and naturally occurring antioxidants and neuroprotectants.

Approx. .5g CBD hemp extract per .5g serving | For health and wellness maintenance.

Three natural blends available,

DAYTIME - (SUNSET KUSH CBD)

NIGHTTIME -(HAWAIIAN-H KUSH CBD)

ANYTIME -(WOOKY-GS KUSH)

*NO MCT!, NO VG!, NO PG!* ALL NATURAL TERPENE BASE BLENDS!



We nurture each plant from seed to sale. The process begins on our US family farms, and ends at our FDA approved production facility. Before any batch leaves our facility, we test it to guarantee it meets our high standards. Each bottle of hemp oil we deliver is packed with the highest quality whole-plant extracts.