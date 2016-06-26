Old Skool Remedies
Old Skool Remedies Natural CBD Vape Cartridges (.5g) 300mg CBD
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 6%CBD 10%
About this product
Old Skool Remedies NATURAL CBD VAPE CARTRIDGES. All natural proprietary blend vape extract. Organic USA grown hemp, CO2 Extraction. All natural cannabinoids and naturally occurring antioxidants and neuroprotectants.
Approx. .5g CBD hemp extract per .5g serving | For health and wellness maintenance.
Three natural blends available,
DAYTIME - (SUNSET KUSH CBD)
NIGHTTIME -(HAWAIIAN-H KUSH CBD)
ANYTIME -(WOOKY-GS KUSH)
*NO MCT!, NO VG!, NO PG!* ALL NATURAL TERPENE BASE BLENDS!
We nurture each plant from seed to sale. The process begins on our US family farms, and ends at our FDA approved production facility. Before any batch leaves our facility, we test it to guarantee it meets our high standards. Each bottle of hemp oil we deliver is packed with the highest quality whole-plant extracts.
Approx. .5g CBD hemp extract per .5g serving | For health and wellness maintenance.
Three natural blends available,
DAYTIME - (SUNSET KUSH CBD)
NIGHTTIME -(HAWAIIAN-H KUSH CBD)
ANYTIME -(WOOKY-GS KUSH)
*NO MCT!, NO VG!, NO PG!* ALL NATURAL TERPENE BASE BLENDS!
We nurture each plant from seed to sale. The process begins on our US family farms, and ends at our FDA approved production facility. Before any batch leaves our facility, we test it to guarantee it meets our high standards. Each bottle of hemp oil we deliver is packed with the highest quality whole-plant extracts.
CBD Shark effects
Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!