1:1 Arnica Pain Relief Epsom Bath Salt 50mg 6.5oz
About this product
Soothe aches and relax with OM’s Arnica Epsom Salts—a powerful blend of magnesium, full-spectrum Cannabis, all natural moisturizing oils, and therapeutic grade essential oils. Cannabis loves to work synergistically with pain relieving arnica for powerful relief. Ingredients: Pharmacological Grade Epsom Salt, Sun Grown Cannabis Flowers, Organic Arnica Flowers, Apricot Kernel Oil, Avocado Seed Oil, Jojoba Oil, Argan Oil, Orange Oil, Lavender, Camphor, Rosemary & Cannabis Concentrate.
About this brand
OM.
