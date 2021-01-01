 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. 1:1 Himalayan Kush Mineral Bath Salt 50mg 6.5oz

1:1 Himalayan Kush Mineral Bath Salt 50mg 6.5oz

by OM.

Write a review
OM. Topicals Lubricants & Oils 1:1 Himalayan Kush Mineral Bath Salt 50mg 6.5oz

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Soothe aches and relax with OM’s Himalayan Kush Mineral Salts—a heart opening blend of Himalayan salt, magnesium, full-spectrum Cannabis, all natural moisturizing oils, and therapeutic grade essential oils. These salts are charged with Rose Quartz and contain a variety of trace minerals to support the mind, body, heart and spirit. Ingredients: Himalayan Pink Salt, Sea Salt, Epsom Salt, Sun Grown Cannabis Flowers, Apricot Kernel Oil, Avocado Seed Oil, Jojoba Oil, Argan Oil, Amber Oil, Rose Quartz, Citrus Oil, Essential Oils & Cannabis Concentrate.

About this brand

OM. Logo

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review