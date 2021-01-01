1:1 Himalayan Kush Mineral Bath Salt 50mg 6.5oz
Soothe aches and relax with OM’s Himalayan Kush Mineral Salts—a heart opening blend of Himalayan salt, magnesium, full-spectrum Cannabis, all natural moisturizing oils, and therapeutic grade essential oils. These salts are charged with Rose Quartz and contain a variety of trace minerals to support the mind, body, heart and spirit. Ingredients: Himalayan Pink Salt, Sea Salt, Epsom Salt, Sun Grown Cannabis Flowers, Apricot Kernel Oil, Avocado Seed Oil, Jojoba Oil, Argan Oil, Amber Oil, Rose Quartz, Citrus Oil, Essential Oils & Cannabis Concentrate.
OM.
