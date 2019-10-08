 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grey Label by Om Pacific

by Om Pacific

5.01
Om Pacific Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Grey Label by Om Pacific
Om Pacific Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Grey Label by Om Pacific
Om Pacific Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Grey Label by Om Pacific

About this product

Contains 1000 mg of non-G.M.O hemp derived phytocannabinoids Broad spectrum 0% THC 30 ml bottle 100% U.S. grown and processed Kosher and Halal certified Third party lab tested for purity and potency

5.01

Kageoholic_Cotton

I give this product it’s full 5/5. Ever since CBD oil became the new hit and everyone was selling it, I didn’t trust companies because you never really knew what was in it. I’ve tried a few select brands and had no difference in my sleep or anxiety. After finding Om-Pacific, it was the third party testing and lab results (which comes with every order) clearly shows you what is all in the product. After I started taking it, I instantly was sleeping better and my anxiety levels were decreased. I served in the military and my sleep has never been right since. Didn’t matter what I took I wasn’t getting the proper rest I needed. Finally a product you can trust and the price is the lowest you can find! The customer support is amazing and very helpful. I highly recommend this product to anyone looking for better sleeping and help with anxiety issues. Recommend taking it at night. I’ve already gone through two bottles and my third is on the way. Thank you Om-Pacific for coming out with a true CBD oil and not charging $200 for it.

from Om Pacificon October 11th, 2019

Thank you so much! We are so happy that our products helped you as much as it helped us!

About this brand

****Follow us on social media**** Instagram ==========> @ompacific Twitter ===========> @om_pacific Facebook =========> @ompacific1