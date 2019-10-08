Kageoholic_Cotton on October 8th, 2019

I give this product it’s full 5/5. Ever since CBD oil became the new hit and everyone was selling it, I didn’t trust companies because you never really knew what was in it. I’ve tried a few select brands and had no difference in my sleep or anxiety. After finding Om-Pacific, it was the third party testing and lab results (which comes with every order) clearly shows you what is all in the product. After I started taking it, I instantly was sleeping better and my anxiety levels were decreased. I served in the military and my sleep has never been right since. Didn’t matter what I took I wasn’t getting the proper rest I needed. Finally a product you can trust and the price is the lowest you can find! The customer support is amazing and very helpful. I highly recommend this product to anyone looking for better sleeping and help with anxiety issues. Recommend taking it at night. I’ve already gone through two bottles and my third is on the way. Thank you Om-Pacific for coming out with a true CBD oil and not charging $200 for it.