  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Series X Vaporizer Quartz

Series X Vaporizer Quartz

by Omura

Series X Vaporizer Quartz

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Say hello to the easiest way to vape whole flower! The new Omura Series X is designed to bring the ease of oil vapes to whole flower with specially designed Omura Flowersticks. The Series X uses a convection oven with “heat-not-burn” technology to gently heat the whole flower through a heat curve. Giving you the perfect social high. For a more intense effect, layer flowersticks. Each flowerstick is filled with a precise dose of 0.145g for a controlled, social high.

About this brand

Heat-Not-Burn technology combined with pre-filled whole flower sticks to create the cleanest and easiest whole flower experience ever.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

