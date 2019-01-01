About this product
Ever wanted a device that can serve all your smoke needs? The time is now! Introducing the Ooze DUPLEX! Voted Best Vaporizer by High Times at Cannabis Cup Michigan, the Duplex is the number one vape on the market. With functionality for cartridges and product specific coils, the Duplex is the new convenient way to smoke your products. With its magnetic connection to the device, ceramic glass oil tank, dual quartz tank, and its 1000 mAh Adjustable Battery, the Duplex is one baaaad vaporizer. FEATURES: 4 temperature settings (3.4V, 3.6V, 3.8V, 4.0V) 15-second preheat mode Trigger-style button KIT INCLUDES: 1000 mAh adjustable battery available in chrome, gold, or black Ceramic glass oil tank Dual quartz wax tank Micro USB charger Metal dabbing tool Instructions
