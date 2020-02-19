Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
There’s a reason Jack Herer is constantly making “Favorite Strains” lists–people love this strain. A head- focused, yet mellow experience to enhance creativity.
on February 19th, 2020
I love the product until the cart leaked and I lost half a gram. I've submitted an email on Orchid Essentials website describing the badly leaking Jack Herer Cartridge and have received no response. I wish I could submit a picture of the cartridge leaking all over the place. Very dissatisfied with Orchid Essentials.
on September 18th, 2019
Orchid has the best airflow of any vape I have ever had. The airflow made it really easy to draw and your able to get big clouds off of it. I picked up the Jack Herer from them that I’ve been using as my study strain. The high is very energizing but has a nice body buzz that keeps me calm, perfect for when your anxious before a test. I definitely will be picking this strain up from orchid again.
on May 4th, 2019
Must chime in. The Orchid JH is superior to any other cannabis oil cartridge I have tried to date. You only need a quick 2-3 second hit to get the wonderful JH effect. It comes on correctly and lasts long. For me--indistinguishable from the flower. Very impressed with Orchid.
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.