Strawberry Cough 1g Kit

by Orchid Essentials

About this product

A sweet companion when you need to get things done, its slight body high will leave you clear-headed with enhanced focus and concentration.

Shawzall

I recently purchased the Orchid Strawberry Cough. Im still enjoying it. Mechanically sound so far. Good battery. It lets you still get things accomplished thru the day. Side note* be sure to turn it down before you let anyo else try it (anyone else 21 years of age or older) not only to save resources also its cough has a kick and some people dont take heed when you tell them to be easy. Ignorance and/or arrogance leads to improper consumption and can hurt them from coughing to hard.

AaronHF

This cart battery combo rips harder than every other company ive tried, pricey but def worth it. This is my favorite one of Orchid's cartridges.

from Orchid Essentialson December 18th, 2017

Hi Aaron, We are very happy to hear that you have enjoyed our pen! Happy Holidays :)

Batdad_420

The wife and I loved this product. Definitely helps with relaxing, we use it before bed and sleep amazing. Definitely recommend this product.

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

About this brand

Orchid Essentials Logo
Orchid products are handcrafted and designed for maximum flavor and overall enjoyment. Our proven processes and passion for what we do carries through into our products.