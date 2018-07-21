Shawzall on July 21st, 2018

I recently purchased the Orchid Strawberry Cough. Im still enjoying it. Mechanically sound so far. Good battery. It lets you still get things accomplished thru the day. Side note* be sure to turn it down before you let anyo else try it (anyone else 21 years of age or older) not only to save resources also its cough has a kick and some people dont take heed when you tell them to be easy. Ignorance and/or arrogance leads to improper consumption and can hurt them from coughing to hard.