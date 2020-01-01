 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Auto CBG

Auto CBG

by Oregon CBD

Oregon CBD Cannabis Seeds Auto CBG

About this product

Auto CBG was the first high CBG content day neutral (autoflower) variety developed for large scale industrial hemp production. These vigorous growers offer farmers the opportunity to grow a short season crop in early spring for a July harvest. Ideal for biomass producers but not for inexperienced farmers. These fast flowering plants are extremely sensitive and require constant attention in their early days.An • 11-12 week life span under ideal conditions • Averages around 8% CBG for whole plant biomass under well grown conditions • 100-200 grams flower yield per plant if allowed to grow to maturity • Will remain below 0.3% total THC, even as manicured flower

About this brand

Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into farmers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning hemp seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year. From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality. For 2021 we will be releasing the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Seedless, compliant, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.