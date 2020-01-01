Similar items
Auto CBG was the first high CBG content day neutral (autoflower) variety developed for large scale industrial hemp production. These vigorous growers offer farmers the opportunity to grow a short season crop in early spring for a July harvest. Ideal for biomass producers but not for inexperienced farmers. These fast flowering plants are extremely sensitive and require constant attention in their early days.An • 11-12 week life span under ideal conditions • Averages around 8% CBG for whole plant biomass under well grown conditions • 100-200 grams flower yield per plant if allowed to grow to maturity • Will remain below 0.3% total THC, even as manicured flower
