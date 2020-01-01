Sour Special Sauce
Backed by a new GG*4 pollinator with bigger buds and better structure, Sour Special Sauce is back is even saucier than the original. This sour beta caryophyllene and limonene terpene twist adds great gassy aromas. Still expect to get those beautiful pink pistils on a flowers and a similar sweet funk in the nose. It's SS mother is known for thriving in moist environments. • Added gassy funk with myrcene, beta-crayophyllene, and limonene • Highly resinous and a high cannabinoid producer • Improved overall production and flower structure
