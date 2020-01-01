 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Sour Special Sauce

Sour Special Sauce

by Oregon CBD

Write a review
Oregon CBD Cannabis Seeds Sour Special Sauce

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Backed by a new GG*4 pollinator with bigger buds and better structure, Sour Special Sauce is back is even saucier than the original. This sour beta caryophyllene and limonene terpene twist adds great gassy aromas. Still expect to get those beautiful pink pistils on a flowers and a similar sweet funk in the nose. It's SS mother is known for thriving in moist environments. • Added gassy funk with myrcene, beta-crayophyllene, and limonene • Highly resinous and a high cannabinoid producer • Improved overall production and flower structure

About this brand

Oregon CBD Logo
Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into farmers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning hemp seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year. From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality. For 2021 we will be releasing the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Seedless, compliant, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review